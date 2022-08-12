Oil shipments from Russia resume to Czechia

PRAGUE (AP) — Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to Czechia have resumed after more than a week. Czechia became the last central European country after Slovakia and Hungary to receive deliveries after a problem over transit payments was resolved. Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said Tuesday it halted shipments through the southern branch of a pipeline through Ukraine to Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary. Transneft cited payment complications due to European Union sanctions on Russia for the war on Ukraine. A Czech minister says officials found a way to transfer the money.

