Minnesota’s Finstad sworn in as newest member of Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Republican Brad Finstad has been sworn as the newest member of the U.S. House. He gives the GOP one more seat, which means Democrats can’t afford to lose more than four votes on close issues. Finstad was surrounded by members of his large family during a photo op afterward Friday with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Finstad served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration. He won a special election Tuesday to fill the seat of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Finstad faces a quick rematch in November for a full term against Democratic former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger.

