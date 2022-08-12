Germany: EU could OK combined COVID vaccines next month

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister said Friday that the European Medicines Agency could authorize vaccines next month that are each effective against two variants of the coronavirus. Karl Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin that he expects the EU’s drug regulator to meet Sept. 1 to consider a vaccine which would provide protection against the original virus and the so-called omicron variant, also known as BA.1. The EMA will likely meet again on Sept. 27 to review a combined vaccine against the original virus and the BA.5 variant that is responsible for the latest global surge in cases, he said. Lauterbach said Germany has procured sufficient amounts of both vaccines and would be able to start rolling them out soon after they have been authorized by the EMA.

