Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at adult residential community in NJ

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an adult residential community in New Jersey Friday morning that left a married couple in their 80s dead.

It happened at an apartment building at the Woodcrest at Fairfield complex on Greenbrook Road in Fairfield.

According to a source, a man identified as 84-year-old Frank Forte appears to have stabbed his wife, 83-year-old Catherine Forte, then himself.

A live-in home health aide reportedly heard a noise in the kitchen and then saw Frank Forte yelling before going into Catherine Forte’s room.

She is said to have run to the neighbor, banging on the door and screaming, ‘He’s trying to kill her.'”

The neighbor then called 911.

Catherine Forte was found with stab wounds to the torso, while Frank Forte sustained self-inflicted stab wounds to his stomach.

They were transported to the hospital, where they were both pronounced deceased.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Frank Forte apparently suffered from dementia, though it is unclear if that contributed to the commission of the alleged crime.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.