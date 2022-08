SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - A fire has broken out at the DeLaveaga Golf Course, according to CAL FIRE.

It is currently two acres and is being called the DeLaveaga Fire. The fire is burning in the eucalyptus and started at 12:30 p.m., according to CAL FIRE.

There are no evacuations yet, according to Santa Cruz Regional 9-1-1.

