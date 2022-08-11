Watchdog urges Pakistan to free editor, restore TV on air

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international media watchdog has urged Pakistan to free a TV news director arrested the previous day over an alleged anti-army broadcast and return the station on air. Thursday’s appeal by Paris-based Reporters Without Borders came a day after Pakistani police arrested Ammad Yousaf, a senior executive at the private ARY Television in the southern port city of Karachi. Pakistan’s media regulatory body also shuttered the station. The arrest followed a Monday interview with Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party, who urged Pakistani troops and officers to refuse to obey “illegal orders” from the military — remarks that were seen by authorities as incitement to mutiny. Police have also arrested Gill on treason charges .

