Rhule: Mayfield, Darnold will play 1 series vs. Washington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will each play one series Saturday night when the Carolina Panthers face the Washington Commanders in their preseason opener, according to coach Matt Rhule. Rhule would not say who’ll start at quarterback. Rhule said he wants to get Mayfield and Darnold about six to eight plays each. Rookie Matt Corral and P.J. Walker are expected to see most of the reps at quarterback. Rhule said most of the team’s starters will play between eight and 15 plays.

