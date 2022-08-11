Newhouse’s primary success rare among GOP impeachment voters

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The 4th Congressional District in Washington state is a land of snow-capped volcanic peaks and lush irrigated apple orchards. It’s also home to one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and then won his next election. U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year, and is one of only two to beat back GOP challengers this year. Newhouse was the leading vote-getter in the race for his seat in the Aug. 2 Washington primary election, despite withering criticism from Trump and a Trump-backed challenger. U.S. Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif. – who like Newhouse ran in a top-two open primary – also prevailed two months ago.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.