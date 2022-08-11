Millie Bright signs new 3-year deal with Chelsea Women
LONDON (AP) — Defender Millie Bright has signed a new three-year contract with Chelsea after helping England win the Women’s European Championship last month. The 28-year-old Bright is Chelsea Women’s longest-serving player after joining in 2014 from Doncaster Belles and has helped the London club win six Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield. Bright also has 58 senior caps for England and started in the 2-1 win over Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley Stadium.