Skip to Content
CNN - Other
By
Published 1:48 AM

Man allegedly linked to ISIS ‘Beatles’ cell charged with terror offenses

By Tara John and Jorge Engels, CNN

A man allegedly linked to an ISIS cell known as “the Beatles” has been charged with various terrorism offenses by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Aine Leslie Davis, 38, was held at Luton Airport on Wednesday evening after he arrived in the United Kingdom on a flight from Turkey. He was taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody, the Met said in a statement.

He is due to appear in court later on Thursday, police added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Susanna Capelouto and Gul Tuysuz contributed to this report.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Other

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content