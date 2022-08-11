James White, hero in Patriots’ Super Bowl rally, retires

AP Sports Writer (AP) — New England Patriots running back James White has announced his retirement after eight seasons. The 30-year-old White spent his entire career with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls. He’s best remembered for scoring the game-winning touchdown in New England’s historic comeback win over Atlanta in Super Bowl 51. White set Super Bowl records for points scored in a game with 20 and receptions with 14 as the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win 34-28 in overtime on Feb. 5, 2017. It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. White was a reliable receiver out of the backfield. His 2021 season was cut short by a dislocated hip.

