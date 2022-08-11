Hosmer’s double in sixth sends Red Sox past Orioles, 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning just after Baltimore rallied to tie it, and the Boston Red Sox held on for a 4-3 victory over the Orioles to snap a four-game losing streak. Tommy Pham and Alex Verdugo also had RBI doubles for Boston, which had lost six of seven and was in danger of carrying a five-game skid into a weekend series with the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Reliever Austin Davis (2-1) got the win by closing out the sixth after the Orioles scored three to tie it. John Schreiber pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

