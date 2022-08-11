Britney Spears’ lawyer in response to Kevin Federline​: ‘we will not tolerate bullying’

By Chloe Melas

An attorney for Britney Spears is speaking out against a series of videos posted ​by the singer’s ex-husband, Kevin Federline​.

On Wednesday, Federline posted to Instagram multiple videos that he said were filmed by Spears’ sons several years ago in which she appears to have verbal disagreements and uses harsh language with her two children. The videos have since been removed from the social media platform, but they were published by TMZ. In a statement to CNN, Spears’ attorney said they are “working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules, and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him.”

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect,” Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney said. “Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

Federline had said in his post that his family chose to share the videos to illustrate why they have more recently distanced themselves from Spears. CNN has reached out to an attorney for Federline for comment.

“It has been my honor to work with Britney, to suspend her father as conservator, to help her gain her freedom and dignity, and to help protect her from the type of bullying she endured in the past – and we will not tolerate bullying in any area,” Rosengart said.

