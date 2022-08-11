Alleged member of IS ‘Beatles’ charged in UK with terrorism

LONDON (AP) — An alleged member of an Islamic State hostage-taking cell nicknamed “The Beatles” has been charged with terrorism offenses in Britain on Thursday after being deported from Turkey. London police say Aine Davis was arrested at Luton Airport north of London on Wednesday night and charged with offenses under the Terrorism Act. He is due to appear in court in London on Thursday. The militants dubbed “The Beatles” by their hostages because of their British accents, held about two dozen Westerners a decade ago, when IS controlled a large swath of Syria and Iraq. Several of the captives were killed in gruesome beheadings, including Americans James Foley and Steven Sotloff and Britons David Haines and Alan Henning.

