3 posing as US Marshals arrested after Arizona home invasion

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Three Golden Valley men have been arrested for allegedly pretending to be U.S. Marshals, breaking into a home and assaulting two women inside.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said 35-year-old Mark Hutchins Jr. and 46-year-old Jason Wortman both have been booked into jail on suspicion of burglary and aggravated assault while 60-year-old Humberto Perez is being held on suspicion of burglary and domestic violence assault.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to a report of a possible home invasion in Golden Valley around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Three men reportedly walked up to the house wearing camouflaged clothing and face masks and armed with a shotgun, a rifle, two handguns, and a baseball bat.

The men allegedly said they were with the U.S. Marshals Service and forced their way into the home owned by Perez’s estranged wife, who had filed a protection order against him last month.

Sheriff’s officials said Perez’s estranged wife and her mother were struck with the bat and taken to a hospital for possible broken bones and other injuries.

Hutchins and Wortman were later arrested in Golden Valley while Perez was taken into custody in Las Vegas.

It was unclear Thursday if any of the three men have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.