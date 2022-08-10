Prospect Grissom homers in debut, Braves beat Red Sox 8-4

BOSTON (AP) — Top Atlanta prospect Vaughn Grissom homered onto Lansdowne Street in his major league debut to lead the Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Marcell Ozuna also homered for Atlanta. Grissom was called up earlier in the day from Double-A. The 21-year-old Grissom hit the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning over the Green Monster and the seats above it and onto the street below for a two-run drive and his first big league hit. Grissom singled and scored in the ninth. Atlanta completed a two-game sweep. The Red Sox lost their fourth straight game, and their sixth of seven.

