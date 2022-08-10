New $7,800 grant to help improve Fort Ord trails

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A $78,000 grant has been given to the Monterey Off-Road Cycling Association to help “reduce environmental impact in Couch Canyon and explore an alternative North-South single track connector trail to relieve user conflicts at the Fort Ord National Monument.”

The money will be used to build a bridge across lower Couch Canyon and delineate, map and flag a re-route of Trail 60 to give another route for the heavily used trail 50 North. These will reduce erosion on the course and improve safety.

MORCA President, Lisa Birch, said, “This is a huge accomplishment for MORCA, and I’m in awe of the hard work by our Vice-President, Mike McGirr, and trail crew leaders Darius Rike and John Beardshear, who made this happen,” she said.

The Bureau of Land Management gave the grant.

More information on the project can be found here.