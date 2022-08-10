Marina citizens raise concerns over proposed CalAM diesel plant

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) - People in Marina are demanding answers from CalAm about their proposed diesel plant. Mainly, why Marina was the choice for its location.

Before that meeting got Tuesday night underway, protestors met in front of the Otter Student Union, holding signs and chanting.

Liesbeth Visscher is against the Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project. She is a Citizens for Just Water member, made up of Marina families like her.

“We had signs there opposing the project,” said Liesbeth Visscher. “So we dusted off our signs because we have been on hold since September 2020, ”Visscher called last night's CalAm community meeting pointless. In her opinion, CalAm did nothing to answer their questions.

“This was our first time that they invited the public. I was like, ‘Wow, we finally get a chance to get answers,” said Visscher. “It was a disappointment and basically a waste of our time. They should've reached out to Marina residents four or five years ago.

”Josh Stratton, an External Affairs Officer with CalAm, said Tuesday night’s meeting was not the first interaction the water agency had with the community. Stratton said they’ve been addressing environmental concerns and the project’s design details with the district.

Stratton said they’re working on a way to address all the questions that came out of Tuesday's meeting.

Yet, people like Visscher have been asking if the project would contaminate Marina’s water supply.

The Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project website said the project would draw in water from the edge of the aquifer, which will help prevent salt water from coming in.

According to the environmental impact report, the proposed desalination facility would be located on Charles Benson Road, northeast of Marina. The project's website states the goal is to turn ocean water into safe drinking water. The project would create and expand three water supply sources in the Monterey Peninsula.

Stratton said other sites were evaluated. But it was deemed that the site was the best because it is located in an industrial area and can now be accessible to the public. Stratton also adds it has ideal proximity to existing facilities needed for distribution, which will lower the project's cost.

Visscher said she's not against desalination itself. “It might be necessary to desalinate water in the future, but of course, it’s the most expensive option you can have,” said Visscher.

CalAm said it feels that everyone will benefit from the project because it won’t be heavily dependent on the Carmel River and the Monterey Subbasin and Seaside Basin.