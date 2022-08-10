Bud light becomes bud lighter after semi spills on Kentucky interstate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A semi-truck carrying Bud Light beer crashed on the Interstate-71 ramp Wednesday morning, said Louisville Metro Police.

It happened just before 9 a.m. as the truck was coming from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway and overturned, spilling its entire supply.

LMPD reported no injuries and that the driver was also okay.

No word on whether "volunteers" stopped to help remove the scattered cargo.