8-month-old baby returned safely after home invasion in Chicago

By Asal Rezei

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Police said a baby taken during a home invasion in Irving Park Tuesday night has been returned.

The Chicago Fire Department said the 8-month-old girl was taken to Swedish Hospital where her condition was stabilized Wednesday morning. The child was left on the porch and a neighbor located her.

Just after 10 p.m., police said a 17-year-old girl was home, in the 3800 block of North Richmond Street, when a man kicked in the door and demanded she put an 8-month-old baby in a car seat.

The teen told police the man hit her in the head and drove away from the scene with the baby.

Police said this is incident is “domestic related.”

Police are investigating.

