49ers legend Frank Gore charged in New Jersey for domestic violence dispute

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JER. (KION-TV)- Former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore has been charged with assault after an alleged domestic violence incident in Atlantic City, authorities said Wednesday.

According to Atlantic City police, officers were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute at 8:11 a.m. on July 31.

Officers found the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, talking with hotel security. She was not injured, and complaints were not filed when the incident occurred.

After an investigation, Gore was charged with simple assault. He was issued a summons pending a future court date.