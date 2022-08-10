15-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Houma, suspect’s parents turn him over to authorities

By Kacey Buercklin

HOUMA, Louisiana (WDSU) — Houma police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for being accused of shooting a 23-year-old man multiple times on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was traveling on East and Payne Street when the suspect started shooting at the victim, striking him and his vehicle multiple times around 2:15 p.m.

The suspect then fled from the scene on foot. The victim was transported to the local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police began searching the area for the suspect once he was positively identified. The suspect was turned over to authorities by his parents in the area of Authement Street.

The suspect is being charged with one count of attempted murder, obstruction of justice, and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

