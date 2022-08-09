Balint wins Vermont’s Democratic primary for US House

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The leader of the Vermont state Senate, Becca Balint could become the first woman and the first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress after winning the Democratic Party nomination to seek the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In balloting Tuesday, Balint easily defeated the more centrist Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. Vermont’s current member of the House won the Democratic Party nomination to run for the U.S. Senate seat that has been occupied by retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy since 1975. The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Peter Welch around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Welch had held the House seat since 2007.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.