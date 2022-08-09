Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Republicans will choose their nominee to challenge veteran Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November. The primary battle is not only the marquee race on Tuesday, but will signal what direction the state GOP is headed politically after years of backing moderates. The party’s endorsed candidate is former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate. She’s facing a challenge from two conservatives, Attorney Peter Lumaj, a past candidate for governor, and National Republican Committee member Leora Levy who is backed by former President Donald Trump. Primaries are also being held for secretary of the state, state treasurer and the 4th Congressional District.

