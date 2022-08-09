‘P-Valley’ explores Black strip club culture, gay acceptance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Katori Hall felt her popular play about Black strip club culture could easily become a television series. But when the Pulitzer Prize winner pitched her idea for “P-Valley,” it was quickly rejected by several networks. That was until Starz’s heard her concept with “open ears.” Now, Hall’s series “P-Valley” has gained popularity and is wrapping up its second season. The series is about sex workers at a popular Mississippi Delta strip club called The Pynk, which is owned by a nonbinary character, Uncle Clifford. The series has addressed homosexuality, poverty and mental health. The season finale airs Sunday.

