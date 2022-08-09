Hawaii resident charged with murder for stabbing woman 59 times in 1982

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A teenage girl's dead body was found naked with excessive stab wounds in Sunnyvale in 1982, said the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office.

After 40 years, a suspect has been arrested for the murder of Karen Stitt. Gary Ramirez was arrested at his home in Makawao on the island of Maui, according to the DA's Office.

Photo of Gary Ramirez. The date the photo was taken is unknown.

Stitt's body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. She was 15 at the time and was last seen walking with her boyfriend toward the Sunnyval bus stop near El Camino Real and Wolfe Road, according to the DA's Office.

The girl from Palo Alto was found to have been sexually assaulted with 59 stab wounds, and no significant leads were ever developed. Her body was found 100 yards from the bus stop.

DNA samples of blood and bodily fluid left at the Karen Stitt crime scene were used to identify Ramirez as the suspect.

Ramirez was arrested on August 2 and charged with murder, kidnapping, and rape charges. An extradition hearing is set for August 10, and he will be arraigned on the above charges when returned to Santa Clara County, according to the DA's Office.

Photo of victim Karen Stitt.

“Behind every old murder file in every major police department, there is a person, heartbreak, and a mystery,” DA Jeff Rosen said. “The mystery of Karen Stitt’s death has been solved thanks to advances in forensic science and a detective that would never, ever give up.”

If convicted, the former Fresno resident faces life in prison without parole.