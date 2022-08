MONTREAL (AP) — Alex de Minaur of Australia beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 7-6 (4) in a first-round match at the National Bank Open that was suspended a day earlier by rain. The players were tied 3-3 in a second-set tiebreaker on Monday night when rain forced a postponement. Once they returned to IGA Stadium’s center court, Shapovalov managed to win just one of five points.

