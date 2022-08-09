Skip to Content
Appeals court says House can obtain Trump’s taxes from the IRS

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

A federal appeals court on Tuesday signed off on a House Ways and Means Committee request to obtain former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service.

The ruling from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals is a blow to Trump, who has argued for years in court against releasing his tax returns to any investigators. A trial-level judge he appointed while president previously rejected his arguments in the case.

But Trump still could appeal, making the litigation unlikely to end at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

