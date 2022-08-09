77-year-old man dead after crashing north of Gonzales

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP is investigating a crash that occurred Monday at 8:45 p.m. on Old Stage and Iverson Road that left a man dead.

CHP said a 77-year-old man from Gonzales drove off the road and hit a dirt embankment just north of Gonzales. Nobody else was injured in this crash.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office will reveal the identity once the next of kin has been notified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.