Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal end, produce ‘final text’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Diplomats say that talks to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear accord with world powers in Vienna have ended as the parties closed a final text and the Iranian negotiator prepared to return to his capital. Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov, who has represented Moscow’s interests in the talks, said Monday that the European Union had circulated “the final text” of the agreement to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, which granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for tight curbs on its nuclear program. The break capped months of delicate, indirect talks over the nuclear deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018. In the time since, Iran has massively expanded its nuclear activities.

