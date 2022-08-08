Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County

By Danica Sauter, Joylyn Bukovac

GALLATIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin.

The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air.

The Sumner County EMA said the fire has been knocked down at this time, and fire personnel are working through hot sports on the roof

The Gallatin City Government said the fire was contained to the roof area.

The new Sumner County Courthouse has been under contruction for over one year.

The Gallatin Police Department, along with Sumner EMS, Hendersonville Fire, Number One Volunteer Fire, Gallatin Volunteer Fire, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and the Sumner County Fire Buffs Rehab all helped to get the fire under control.

Sumner County EMA said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

