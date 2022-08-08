Rains in S. Korea turn Seoul’s roads to rivers, leave 7 dead

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heavy rains have drenched South Korea’s capital region and killed at least seven people. The rains Monday and overnight into Tuesday turned the streets of Seoul’s affluent Gangnam district into a river, submerged vehicles and overwhelmed public transport systems. At least six people are missing, and hundreds have been forced to leave their homes. Dozens of roads remained closed Tuesday morning, and the country’s president called for employers to adjust their workers’ commutes. More than 16.5 inches of rain were measured in the hardest-hit Seoul district, and more heavy downpours were forecast.

