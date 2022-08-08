Pope encourages Cuban search crews after Matanzas blaze

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is offering support to firefighters and search crews in Cuba following explosions at a big oil tank farm in the western province of Matanzas. Francis said in a telegram Monday to Cuban bishops that he was closely following news of the “unfortunate accident.” He said he was praying for all Cubans and especially those affected by the blaze for “the Lord to give you strength in this time of pain.” The blaze began Friday night when lightning struck a storage tank during a thunder storm, and the fire spread to a second tank, triggering a series of explosions. At least one body has been discovered and more than a dozen firefighters were missing.

