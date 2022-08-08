Off-duty fire captain rushes into burning home to save resident, authorities say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department says an off-duty fire captain was the first person on the scene of a house fire when she rushed into the building to help save a resident.

Officials say the fire happened Sunday, August 7, at a home on Fairfax Avenue.

According to a social media post, Captain Anna Louise Pigman, “was first on the scene of a fire on Fairfax last night when she rushed to assist a resident to safety, saving his life.”

Two people were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

