Nonprofits launch $100M plan to support local health workers

A new philanthropic project hopes to invest $100 million in up to 10 countries mostly in Africa by 2030 to support up to 200,000 community health workers. These workers serve as a critical bridge to treatment for people with limited access to medical care. The Skoll Foundation and The Johnson & Johnson Foundation announced Monday that they donated $25 million to the initiative. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria will oversee the project.

