New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting of man on Downman Road

By Sula Kim

    NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Pines Village.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Downman Road.

According to police, a man was found dead at the scene.

Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify the person(s) responsible for the Homicide and a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

