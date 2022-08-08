Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 4:27 AM

Liz Weston: 3 ways to fight inflation and win the long game

KION

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Sometimes the best strategies to deal with inflation align with the best ways to manage your money. For example, delaying the start of Social Security is generally a good idea — but waiting makes even more sense when inflation’s on the rise. Similarly, most people have better things to do with their money than prepay a mortgage, and that becomes even more true when inflation makes your debt cheaper by the day. However, beware advice to invest large amounts of money in supposedly inflation-proof options such as real estate, gold or commodities.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content