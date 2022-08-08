FAA clears Boeing to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety officials have confirmed they will let Boeing resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner jet. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it expects Boeing to start shipping out the long-shelved planes in the coming days. Production has been marred by several problems including gaps between panels of the 787’s carbon-composite skin. That’s prevented Boeing from delivering any of the planes for most of the last two years, and about 120 of them have been parked while Boeing tried to fix the production process. Once shipments resume, Boeing will regain a critical source of cash.

