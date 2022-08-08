Skip to Content
Brevard churches join forces for panel on gun safety, mental health

By WLOS Staff

    BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two local churches in western North Carolina are joining forces to discuss gun safety and mental health.

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and Saint Philip’s Episcopal Church, both located in Brevard, presented a panel on Sunday, Aug. 7 that featured local police officers, mental health professionals and faith leaders — in an effort to educate families on gun violence and safety.

One organizer shared why these critical conversations are important for the community, especially as gun violence has risen drastically in the past year both nationwide and locally.

“One of our goals is to make sure that our families…that those connections are made,” said Jennifer Silva, clinical social worker.

