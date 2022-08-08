72-year-old woman woman dies after head-on collision in Osceola County
By Chelsea Robinson
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A woman died late Sunday night in a head-on crash in Osceola County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened in the area of State Road 60 and Peavine Road.
Officials say a Honda Accord headed eastbound crossed over into the westbound lanes, in the direct path of a Kia Spectra.
Both drivers attempted to swerve to avoid a collision, but the vehicles hit head-on.
The driver of the Honda, a 40-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Kia, a 72-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
