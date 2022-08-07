Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine have received authorization to leave the country’s Black Sea ports. The body overseeing an international deal intended to get 20 millions of grain out of Ukraine to feed people in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia said the loaded vessels were expected to depart on Monday. Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations agreed last month to create a sea channel that would allow cargo ships to travel safely from Ukraine’s southern coast. Implementation has proceeded slowly as analysts warn that Russia is moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

