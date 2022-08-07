Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden has left the White House for the first time since becoming infected last month. He’s heading for a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware. The president had tested negative Saturday, clearing the way to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case of the coronavirus. The White House physician had said in his last update that Biden would continue his “strict isolation measures” pending a second negative test. The White House on Sunday did not say whether the president had a second negative test and had not provided a new report from O’Connor since midday Saturday.

