Triplett edges ahead at Shaw Charity Classic in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Kirk Triplett shot a steady 2-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic. Playing in the final group with Paul Goydos and first-round leader Padraig Harrington, the 60-year-old Triplett moved into the lead with back-to-back birdies on the par-5 11th and par-3 12th. He bogeyed the next hole, then closed with five straight pars to post a two-round total of 7-under 133 at Canyon Meadows. Triplett is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions. Goydos and Jerry Kelly were one shot back. Vijay Singh was another shot behind, and Harrington shot 72 to fall three shots off the lead.

