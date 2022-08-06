Osorio’s brace helps Toronto hold off Nashville 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored two first-half goals to help Toronto FC hold off Nashville SC 4-3. Osorio had goals in the 19th and 44th minutes for Toronto (7-12-5), giving him eight on the season. Hany Mukhtar scored on a penalty kick in the 41st minute for Nashville (8-8-9) and Teal Bunbury found the net four minutes into stoppage time to knot the score at 2-2 at halftime. Toronto regained the lead on Federico Bernardeschi’s PK score in the 54th minute and Lorenzo Insigne made it 4-2 with a goal in the 77th — his first of the season. Walker Zimmerman scored in the 84th minute to get Nashville within a goal.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.