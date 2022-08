ZURICH (AP) — The United States women’s soccer team has extended its five-year reign atop the FIFA rankings. New European champion England moved up to No. 4. The U.S. won its regional championship for the third straight time in July. No. 2 Germany rose three spots despite losing the Euro 2022 final on Sunday. Sweden drops one place to No. 3 after being beaten by England in the semifinals at Euro 2022. Olympic champion Canada is No. 7.

