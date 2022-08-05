Tom Kim going places in a hurry, among leaders at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung Kim began the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey. Now the 20-year-old South Korean who goes by “Tom” is among the early leaders. Kim has made 14 birdies at Sedgefield Country Club since that 8 on his first hole. His 64 put him at 9-under 131 along with Ryan Moore and Brandon Wu. It’s been a whirlwind month for Kim. He finished third at the Scottish Open. That sent him on his way to being assured of a PGA Tour card for next season. Moore has a lingering back problem and needs a solo second to regain a full card.

