Suspect in China kindergarten attack dies after accident

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say a 48-year-old man suspected of killing four people in an attack at a private kindergarten in southern China earlier this week has died from injuries sustained during an accident while on the run. The man, Liu Xiaohui, carried out the suspected knife attack Wednesday morning at a kindergarten in the southeastern Jiangxi province, killing two people on the spot. Two others later died from their injuries in the hospital. Several other people were injured. A police statement issued Friday said Liu had tried to evade police by crossing an expressway and was hit by a vehicle.

