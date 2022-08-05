Rescuers scramble to track Beluga whale in France’s Seine

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are tracking a Beluga whale that has strayed far from its Artic habitat into the Seine River. Marine conservationists are concerned that the ethereal white mammal could starve if it stays in the waterway that flows through Paris and beyond. Drone footage shot by French fire services showed the whale gently meandering in a stretch of the river’s light-green waters between Paris and the Normandy city of Rouen, many tens of kilometers (miles) inland from the sea. Marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France said it was scrambling to assist the whale, which likely needs food and help to guide it back toward its natural ocean habitat.

