Nebraska State Patrol: Suspect linked to 4 deaths arrested

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the killings of four people in the small northeast Nebraska city of Laurel. The Nebraska State Patrol says it will release more details about the arrest later Friday morning. Four people were found dead Thursday in two burning homes in the city about 100 miles northwest of Omaha. The body of one person was found after firefighters were called to an explosion and fire. A short time later, firefighters were called to another home nearby and found the bodies of three people inside. The state patrol said Thursday night that “gunfire played a part in the incident at both homes.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.