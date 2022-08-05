NCAA will have 2 regional sites for 2023 women’s tournament

The NCAA Tournament for women’s basketball is going to a two-host format for its regional rounds next year with eight teams each playing at Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina. Each of those sites will host two regional semifinal games March 24 and two more on March 25. Each site will host one regional championship March 26 and another on March 27. The NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on March 12. That’s the same day that the men’s tournament announces its teams.

By The Associated Press

